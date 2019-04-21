Al-Jazeera Journalist Claims Reporting Name of Alleged Sri Lanka Suicide Bomber is "Islamophobic"

Al-Jazeera journalist Saif Khalid claims that reporting the name of one of the alleged suicide bombers in Sri Lanka is “Islamophobic”.

Over 200 people have died after explosions rocked three luxury hotels in the nation’s largest city, Colombo, and three packed Catholic churches. Two additional attacks took place at other sites.

One of the alleged suicide bombers behind the attack on the Shangri La hotel has been identified as Islamic extremist Zahran Hashim.

However, Al-Jazeera journalist Saif Khalid suggested that even reporting Hashim’s name was “Islamophobic.”

Qatar state media is already calling accurate reporting on the #Srilanka attack "Islamophobia". In case it was unclear, "Islamophobia" is now simply a term used to shut down and shame any criticism of Islamic Supremacy. pic.twitter.com/wWVJahaeSU — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) April 21, 2019

“Indian media’s blatant Islamophobia at display,” tweeted Khalid.

Al-Jazeera is owned by the the government of Qatar and routinely promotes pro-Islamist perspectives, including the Muslim Brotherhood.

Hashim’s extremist lectures were also freely available on YouTube, leading Imam Mohamad Tawhidi to criticize the Google-owned video platform, which recently severely restricted Tommy Robinson’s presence.

“Makes you wonder why YT never banned him for his terrorist ideology,” remarked Tawhidi.

The terrorist behind one of the bombings in Sri Lanka was an Islamist Extremist Imam and preacher by the name of Moulvi Zahran Hashim (with many lectures online and YouTube – makes you wonder why YT never banned him for his terrorist ideology). Anyway, here’s part of the report: pic.twitter.com/zOB2hdXuuh — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) April 21, 2019

