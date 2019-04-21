Al-Jazeera Journalist Claims Reporting Name of Alleged Sri Lanka Suicide Bomber is "Islamophobic"

Al-Jazeera journalist Saif Khalid claims that reporting the name of one of the alleged suicide bombers in Sri Lanka is “Islamophobic”.

Over 200 people have died after explosions rocked three luxury hotels in the nation’s largest city, Colombo, and three packed Catholic churches. Two additional attacks took place at other sites.

One of the alleged suicide bombers behind the attack on the Shangri La hotel has been identified as Islamic extremist Zahran Hashim.

However, Al-Jazeera journalist Saif Khalid suggested that even reporting Hashim’s name was “Islamophobic.”

“Indian media’s blatant Islamophobia at display,” tweeted Khalid.

Al-Jazeera is owned by the the government of Qatar and routinely promotes pro-Islamist perspectives, including the Muslim Brotherhood.

Hashim’s extremist lectures were also freely available on YouTube, leading Imam Mohamad Tawhidi to criticize the Google-owned video platform, which recently severely restricted Tommy Robinson’s presence.

“Makes you wonder why YT never banned him for his terrorist ideology,” remarked Tawhidi.

Watch Alex Jones live breakdown of Sri Lanka Easter Bombing:


