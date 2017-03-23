Al Jazeera Viewers 'Reacted To London Terror Attack With Joy'

Viewers of Al Jazeera reportedly reacted to the London terror attack “with joy.”

Breaking911 shared a screenshot showing viewers to their live stream on Facebook were spamming smiling emojis and thumbs-ups.

Looking through the archived comments on their broadcast, I was able to find multiple people commenting on the sickening celebrations.

Viewers of France 24’s Arabic channel allegedly had similar reactions:

As Tommy Robinson said earlier today, “these people are waging war on us.”


Related Articles

VIDEO: The Truth About the London Terror Attack

VIDEO: The Truth About the London Terror Attack

World News
Comments
Russia Smear Attempt To Shut Down Dissenters!

Russia Smear Attempt To Shut Down Dissenters!

World News
Comments

Russian leader vows to rename city back to Stalingrad if elected president

World News
Comments

London ‘terrorist incident’ happened on 1st anniversary of Brussels bombings

World News
Comments

Gunshots Fired Outside Houses of Parliament in London

World News
Comments

Comments