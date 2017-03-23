Al Jazeera Viewers 'Reacted To London Terror Attack With Joy'

Viewers of Al Jazeera reportedly reacted to the London terror attack “with joy.”

Breaking911 shared a screenshot showing viewers to their live stream on Facebook were spamming smiling emojis and thumbs-ups.

Al Jazeera Viewers Seem To React With Joy Over London Terror Attack pic.twitter.com/noJXk760ll — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 22, 2017

Looking through the archived comments on their broadcast, I was able to find multiple people commenting on the sickening celebrations.

Viewers of France 24’s Arabic channel allegedly had similar reactions:

As Tommy Robinson said earlier today, “these people are waging war on us.”