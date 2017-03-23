Al Jazeera Viewers 'Reacted To London Terror Attack With Joy'

Viewers of Al Jazeera reportedly reacted to the London terror attack “with joy.”
Breaking911 shared a screenshot showing viewers to their live stream on Facebook were spamming smiling emojis and thumbs-ups.
Al Jazeera Viewers Seem To React With Joy Over London Terror Attack pic.twitter.com/noJXk760ll
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 22, 2017
Looking through the archived comments on their broadcast, I was able to find multiple people commenting on the sickening celebrations.
Viewers of France 24’s Arabic channel allegedly had similar reactions:
.@Breaking911 .@PrisonPlanet @FRANCE24 viewers too… pic.twitter.com/XJInCiUyOI
— Jurassien de Montpel (@Juliano2Agde) March 22, 2017
As Tommy Robinson said earlier today, “these people are waging war on us.”