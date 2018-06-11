Al Qaeda in North Africa Threatens Attacks on Western Companies

Image Credits: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images.

The al Qaeda terrorist group in North Africa last month issued a threat to attack Western companies, and U.S. security officials are taking the threat seriously.

The May 8 statement by the group al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb indicated that attack planning against French and other Western companies is advanced and that strikes could be carried out during the Islamic holiday month of Ramadan that ends June 14.

The warning of pending terrorist attacks comes as the world’s attention largely is focused on Singapore and the upcoming summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read more


Related Articles

Afghan Suicide Bomber Kills 12 in Kabul

Afghan Suicide Bomber Kills 12 in Kabul

World at War
Comments
Who has Kim Jong Un's 'nuclear button' in Pyongyang while he's away?

Who has Kim Jong Un’s ‘nuclear button’ in Pyongyang while he’s away?

World at War
Comments

Report: Chinese Hackers Steal Sensitive Data from Navy Contractor

World at War
Comments

China To Escort Kim With Fighter Jets

World at War
Comments

Operations against IS in Afghanistan to intensify, U.S. general says

World at War
Comments

Comments