Al Qaeda in North Africa Threatens Attacks on Western Companies

The al Qaeda terrorist group in North Africa last month issued a threat to attack Western companies, and U.S. security officials are taking the threat seriously.

The May 8 statement by the group al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb indicated that attack planning against French and other Western companies is advanced and that strikes could be carried out during the Islamic holiday month of Ramadan that ends June 14.

The warning of pending terrorist attacks comes as the world’s attention largely is focused on Singapore and the upcoming summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

