Al Qaeda Publishes Blueprint for Attacks on Key U.S. Transportation Systems

Image Credits: Aaron Tang / Wiki.

The al Qaeda’s terror group’s chief bomb maker has published a blueprint for new attacks on U.S. transportation systems, including planes, trains, and boats, which the terror group views as “prime targets,” according to a copy of a lengthy manifesto that provides a guide for would-be terrorists to launch attacks.

Ibrahim al-Asiri, a top al Qaeda leader known as the terror group’s chief bomb maker, detailed the extremist organization’s plans to target U.S. passenger and shipping transportation services, which the terror organization views as weak links ripe for attack.

While al Qaeda’s operations have been weakened by years of U.S. attacks on its key locations and apparatus, it has increasingly relied on promulgating its radical ideology to so-called “lone wolfs” who are not officially affiliated with the group but who are capable of carrying out terror attacks without detection by American authorities.

