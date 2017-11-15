AL Sen Poll: Moore Leads Jones 49% to 43%

Tuesday, Mobile, AL FOX affiliate WALA unveiled the latest FOX10 News/Strategy Research poll on the December 12 special election for U.S. Senate between Republican former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and Democrat former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones.

The poll surveyed 3,000 likely voters and was taken on November 13, days after a Washington Post report was published that accused Moore of engaging in inappropriate conduct with four teenage girls more than 34 years ago.

The poll gives Moore a six-point advantage over shows Jones by a 49-to-43 percent margin with 8 percent undecided.

Strategy Research’s Jon Gray explained to FOX10’s Bob Grip how the race had changed since the last poll conducted by his firm in October and why the movement has left an opening for Jones to pull off the upset.

