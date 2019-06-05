Alabama Passes Bill Requiring Chemical Castration For Certain Child Molesters

An Alabama measure that would require certain child sex offenders to undergo chemical castration before being released from prison is awaiting the governor’s signature.

The bill, known as HB 379, was introduced by Republican state Rep. Steve Hurst and targets child sex offenders whose offenses involve anyone under 13, according to the legislation.

“They have marked this child for life and the punishment should fit the crime,” Hurst told WIAT-TV in Birmingham.

