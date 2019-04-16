Alabama Senator Gets More Large Donations From California, NY Than Own Residents

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) raised more large donations from Californians and New Yorkers than he did from Alabama residents, according to campaign finance reports on large individual contributors.

Only 12% of Jones’ first quarter fundraising came from large donors from his home state; in comparison, 17% came from California and 16% from New York, both of which combined account for a third of his funding by large donors, according to Alabama outlet Yellowhammer News.

“Another stark comparison to his paltry home-state percentage is the fact that $425,360 of Jones’s $1.6 million in total receipts came from PACs,” the outlet reported. “The PACs giving the most to Jones included Hawaii PAC, Follow the North Star Fund and Vermont’s Green Mountain PAC, along with many other leadership PACs of Democrat elected officials.”

“Out-of-state corporations and special interest groups were also prevalent throughout the list of PACs.”

Sen. Jones, who defeated Roy Moore in a wild 2017 special election, is considered the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for re-election in 2020.

Interestingly, Jones raised more money from the UK than he did from Alabama in the fourth quarter of last year, Yellowhammer News also reported last month.

“Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) might just have more support in Birmingham, England, than Birmingham, Alabama,” the outlet quipped. “As first reported by Alabama Media Group, Jones raised more last reporting period from Americans overseas than from Alabamians.”

“In fact, he almost raked in more from people in the United Kingdom alone than Alabama.”

In February, the senator’s re-election committee apparently excluded Alabama votes from a Facebook ad that opposed President Trump’s border declaration, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“As denoted by Facebook’s ad archives, Jones’s campaign was programmed to specifically target the news feeds of older individuals in Texas as well as the heavily liberal states of California, Massachusetts, and New York,” the outlet reported. “…The divergent ads showcase the tightrope Jones has to walk between the Democratic Party’s liberal base and his conservative state ahead of his 2020 reelection race.”



