Alaska Gov Suspends Reelection Campaign, Endorses Dem Challenger

Image Credits: Orjan F. Ellingvag/Corbis via Getty Images.

Bill Walker, the governor of Alaska, abruptly suspended his re-election campaign Friday and endorsed his Democratic challenger, Mark Begich, in lieu of both candidates competing in next month’s midterm race against Republican hopeful Mike Dunleavy.

Mr. Walker, a Republican-turned-independent, said he made the decision after determining that Mr. Begich had a better chance of defeating Mr. Dunleavy in the gubernatorial race, upending the contest with less than three weeks remaining under the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

“Absentee ballots have already been mailed, and Alaskans are already voting. In the time remaining, I believe we cannot win a three-way race,” the first-term governor said in a social media post announcing the suspension of his re-election campaign.

