Albanian Refugee Warns: Socialism Always 'Becomes Big Prison System at the End'

The promises of socialism seem enticing at first, but eventually the population loses its freedom, an Albanian refugee warned.

Peter Lumaj, now a conservative activist in the U.S., joined Fox News to explain the rising popularity of socialism in America.

“The most common words that they use, when they talk about socialism, is providing free things to the population. Don’t they do that with the prison system?” he said on Monday.

“Socialism becomes a big prison system at the end – where we provide free services to people. But, again, the population loses its freedom and the opportunity to prosper.”

Lumaj then pointed out that candidates like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have good rhetoric, but the evidence shows people flee socialist countries to find opportunities in capitalist countries, not the other way around.

“What we have done in United States in recent years, we are promoting the exact same thing, where people are promised free things. And, it sounds good when you tell them that we’re going to take someone else’s property and give it to others who didn’t work for it,” he said.

“And, it’s enticing, when people are promised that you don’t have to do anything to get certain services or certain things that you don’t have in life. But, that doesn’t work in the end.”

“If that is the case, we would see people leaving capitalist countries and fleeing to socialist countries. But, we see the opposite every single day where people are fleeing communist and socialist societies and moving to west where we have capitalism,” he concluded.

Democrats are failing contain the rise of socialism within their own party, which is causing a rift between the establishment Dems and the far-left faction ahead of the 2018 midterms.