Alec Baldwin Claims Trump Planning to Use Armed Force to ‘Stop the Election in November’

Image Credits: Ray Tamarra/GC Images.

Actor Alec Baldwin is pushing a wild conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump could use armed force to stop the election in November.

The Hollywood star is basing his unfounded claim on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to deploy federal agents in Portland, Oregon, to subdue violent rioters following weeks of urban chaos.

“The ‘police’ activity in Portland, and lack of outrage over/resistance to it tells us how Trump could stop the election in November. It’s his only hope,” Alec Baldwin wrote.

Alec Baldwin more forcefully pushed his theory in a separate tweet claiming that a military intervention is “Trump’s election strategy.” The actor pointed to an Esquire article by left-wing, anti-Trump pundit Charles P. Pierce who wrote that the federal crackdown in Portland could be a “dress rehearsal” for November.


Millie Weaver joins The Alex Jones Show to expose Joe Biden’s announced green plan that would sell out America to globalist authoritarianism.

Celebrity siblings Patricia and Rosanna Arquette added to the hysteria by claiming that federal agents are the “secret police,” using “Gestapo” tactics. Their inflammatory rhetoric is similar to that of House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who referred to law enforcement as “stormtroopers.”

Read more

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Heroic BLM Paint Vigilante Released by NYPD -- Paints Over TWO More Black Lives Matter Murals

Heroic BLM Paint Vigilante Released by NYPD — Paints Over TWO More Black Lives Matter Murals

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Portland Protesters Break Into Police Association HQ Building, Set It on Fire

Video: Portland Protesters Break Into Police Association HQ Building, Set It on Fire

U.S. News
Comments

Twitter REMOVES Video Retweeted by Trump After Linkin Park Files Copyright Claim

U.S. News
comments

Chris Wallace Insists Biden Didn’t Call For Defunding Police — Here’s The Clip Proving Him Wrong

U.S. News
comments

Video: BLM Activist Calls For ‘Abolition of United States As We Know It’

U.S. News
comments

Comments