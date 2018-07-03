Alec Baldwin Goes On A Diet In Protest Of Trump

Alec Baldwin has announced he’s going to take part in a “24-hour hunger strike,” also known as a diet or intermittent fast, as some sort of “protest” against President Trump.

From People, “Ethel Kennedy, 90, Joins Alec Baldwin and More Stars in Hunger Strike Against Trump Immigration Policy”:

Ethel Kennedy, the 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has joined Alec Baldwin, Evan Rachel Wood, Sen.Elizabeth Warren and more big names in a hunger strike protesting President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

They wait until the sixth paragraph to inform readers that their “hunger strike” consists of a 24-hour intermittent fast.

The fast, which started Saturday, will last for 24 days, in honor of the estimated 2,400 children who have been separated from their parents due to Trump’s policy. Each participant is asked to fast for 24 hours and make a donation in place of the meals they would have eaten.

Intermittent fasting is all the rage lately, so I’m not sure how they’re passing off this vanity-driven weight loss regimen as a “protest” or a “hunger strike.”

Most of them, including Baldwin, could clearly use an intermittent fast (or two… or three) considering their unhealthy BMIs.

If libs are going to claim intermittent fasting as a protest against President Trump can we claim going low carb as a protest against open borders?