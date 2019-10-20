ALERT: Antifa Puppetmasters to Engineer “Patriot” Slaughter of Leftists To Spark Violent Uprising Against Conservatives

Antifa is “mobbing up” for an engineered chaos event, according to multiple eyewitness accounts of Antifa activities at public events such as Trump rallies. This coincides with accelerated mainstream media calls for Trump to be removed from power or arrested, along with an explosion in pop culture messaging that calls for Trump to be hogtied, tortured and / or executed. The coordinated messaging and accelerating George Soros funding of mob-for-hire Antifa terrorists points to an imminent event that will unleash nationwide political, civil and financial chaos from which globalists hope to remove Trump from power (or collapse the United States if Trump survives).

(In New York City, anti-American sentiment is buzzing now that Antifa is in town. The anti-free speech group exercised their free speech by marching to Trump Tower to protest the president and demand his impeachment.)

This analysis is derived from multiple personal interviews, eyewitness accounts, media sources (cited below) and informed familiarity with the history of the communist playbook from which these events are unfolding. Highlights of this analysis:

– A sudden increase in the number of paid Antifa terrorists is now being observed in multiple cities across the United States.

– The increased recruitment of Antifa mobs coincides with a coordinated media campaign to incite mass violence against Trump supporters and the President himself.

– Deep state operatives such as James Clapper and John Brennan — who masterminded the criminal plot to undermine democracy and overrule the 2016 election — are now “lawyering up” as Bill Barr’s DOJ actions rapidly approach. This speaks to the desperation and urgency of the deep state to initiate mass chaos within weeks.

– To achieve their goals of a political coup, the unhinged, lawless Left needs a “spark” event to pull the trigger and flip Antifa masses into an enraged, violent mob that will unleash bloodshed on the streets of America.

– That “spark” event is likely to consist of a massive staged (theatrical) false flag event where high-level Antifa operatives dress up as patriot Trump supporters and slaughter a large number of Antifa protesters. (Charlottesville 2.0)

– CNN, as usual, will be tipped off to the upcoming false flag shooting to make sure CNN’s cameras capture the event and all its blood and gore. Trump will be blamed for the mass death, and the event will be exploited by the treasonous fake news media to simultaneously demand the arrest or removal of Trump and the immediate nullification of the United States Constitution and its Second Amendment.

– As this is taking place, globalist financial operators will wage a sell-off war of U.S. currency and U.S. debt in a desperate effort to crash the U.S. banking system, sacrificing New York banks as unavoidable casualties in the war to eliminate Trump and maintain globalist control over not just the United States, but all countries now facing a populist uprising.

President Trump and the DOJ are about to make history by exposing the criminal cartel that has ruled America for decades

To understand the urgency of the effort to remove Trump from power, we must keep in mind that the U.S. government has been, for decades, run by a criminal cartel of intelligence operatives, anti-American globalists and money-laundering grifters. The purpose of government, in the minds of these treasonous actors, is based on two things: 1) control, and 2) profit. The bigger the government, the more money people like Joe Biden, Mitt Romney, John McCain, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid and others can skim off government revenues. If you thought Joe Biden’s shakedown of Ukraine to the tune of over a billion dollars directed toward his son was an aberrant event, think again: They all do it, Republicans and Democrats alike.

But not Trump. Donald J. Trump made his own fortune, independent from government, and he doesn’t view government power as a way to collect a massive personal fortune by selling government influence (i.e. the Clinton Foundation) or threatening foreign nations to dish out large revenue streams to his family members. What Joe Biden did in Ukraine has been repeated countless times by the Clintons (where did all the Haiti rescue funds go?) and nearly every other connected politician.

Big government is a big scam for the political elite, and the more taxes they can raise from the public to fund various government projects, the more these corrupt elitists can skim money from incoming Treasury revenues by setting up family foundations, “consulting” groups and other shell vehicles for receiving bribes, kickbacks and shakedown cash.

Trump’s unwillingness to play along with this grand scam has made him enemy No. 1. It’s not just about the politics here… to the Democrats, it’s about protecting their personal profits. How has Sen. Feinstein become worth hundreds of millions of dollars while “serving” as a California senator? It’s simple: She turned her office into a spy hub to feed U.S. secrets and the identities of anti-communist activists directly to Beijing. Feinstein is a traitor, but serving as a traitor in a corrupt system of big government pays off handsomely to those willing to sell out their own country (which now includes the NBA, NFL and ESPN, by the way, on the culture side).

It’s no surprise, then, when Nancy Pelosi now calls for a communist-style revolution against President Trump. She’s protecting her own corrupt skimming operations and money laundering scams. Eliminating Trump and overthrowing the rule of law is the only way corrupt traitors like Pelosi can remain in power and continue to dupe the American people.

That’s why deranged congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is now openly discussing which prisons would be used for imprisoning Trump and his Cabinet officials. It’s also why Rep. Adam Schiff’s so-called “whistleblower” has now evaporated into obscurity… because Schiff fabricated the existence of the whistleblower in the first place. It was all rigged from the start as another deep state false flag operation against President Trump.

Mobbing up the left-wing troops in preparation for massive civil unrest following the planned false flag shooting of Antifa members

The true puppetmasters in all this are, of course, George Soros and Barack Obama, who was a seditious traitor and “sleeper cell” against America from the very beginning. As InfoWars.com now reports, Antifa has announced a plan to overthrow President Trump by invoking violent, nationwide revolution:

The anti-American organization Antifa announced their plan to overthrow President Trump through violent revolution, and the Trump administration finally responded by activating the Marines to prevent a Deep State coup. The violent far-left group is funded in part by billionaire George Soros and Clinton/Obama stay-behind networks such as MoveOn and Onward Together. Universities and the mainstream media readily amplify Antifa’s seditious anti-Trump agenda and frequently provide cover for the group’s violence toward conservatives.

AllNewsPipeline.com, which has emerged as one of the most important new voices in pro-liberty independent media, adds this crucial analysis:

Story: “The Blueprint For Democrats To Complete Their Overthrow Of America Is Already Written As Retired Admiral Calls For President Trump To Be ‘Removed’ From Office, ‘The Sooner, The Better’”

With Retired Admiral William McRaven, a Hillary Clinton fan, publishing an op-ed in Friday’s New York Times titled “Our Republic Is Under Attack From the President” within which he argued that President Trump must be removed from office and “the sooner the better” hinting that things could turn terribly ugly in the days and weeks ahead, as Breitbart reports in this story, McRaven’s op-ed gives a military imprimatur to what President Donald Trump has already likened to a “coup.”

As InfoWars, Natural News, AllNewsPipeline and many others have reported, the United States President has the authority to invoke the 1907 Insurrection Act to deal with traitors and acts of sedition.

On October 6 of this year, NewsTarget, our political and current events site, first reported the Pentagon ordering reserve U.S. Marines units to active status in anticipation of an “emergency within the United States” which “will come with little warning.” That same order also cited “threats in the Homeland.” As that story reported:

[A] directive involving the United States Marine Corps reserve units via MARADMINS number 550/19, signed on Oct. 3, 2019, authorized by Brigadier General Daniel L. Shipley, Director, Manpower Plans and Policy. This new order is summarized as, “MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES.”

The following newspaper ad, published by the New York Times, typifies the level of hysteria and lawlessness now being parroted by the indoctrinated Left. It also proves how the New York Times is complicit in pushing an illegal, violent coup attempt against Trump and the tens of million of supporters who voted him into office:

All this, of course, is being bankrolled by George Soros. As InfoWars reports:

Soros has activated Antifa for civil unrest during key historical events, such as in 2018 amid Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, and in Baltimore 2015 during the Freddie Gray protests. The Deep State and their cohorts have been intensifying their coup against Trump in light of Democrats losing grip of their hoaxes against him ahead of 2020. It’s clear the establishment plans use Antifa as an ignition point to kick off a larger civil war to overthrow Trump before the 2020 election.

It’s not just America, by the way. The globalists want authoritarian control over all people across all nations. As TheMostImportantNews.com reports:

All over the globe, the mood is turning sour. Anger and frustration are bubbling over, and protests are becoming violent in major cities all across the planet. In some cases economic pain is driving the protests and in other cases political matters are motivating the protesters, and it has been a very long time since we have seen so many angry protests happening all over the world simultaneously. Unfortunately, many believe that what we have seen so far is just the beginning. Global economic conditions are rapidly deteriorating, and as economic pain intensifies that is only going to make everyone more frustrated. And here in the United States, the drama surrounding the potential impeachment of Donald Trump is going to greatly escalate the political tensions that are already deeply dividing this country… and that could very easily lead to tremendous civil unrest.

The “marketing” of a communist revolution and mass violence

Pop culture is also using public billboards, Netflix shows, TV shows and movies to indoctrinate mentally weak (i.e. easy to brainwash) left-wing masses into marching toward mass violence. As Fox News recently reported, a billboard in Times Square featured a U.S. Marine hog-tying and torturing President Trump. The ad was entitled, “Lady Liberty,” underscoring how radical left-wing communism and violence is now being branded a form of “liberty.” (This is also how Satanism and atheism is branded, by the way, as “freedom” from morality and religion.)

Just a few months ago, a Hollywood film called, “The Hunt,” featured Trump supporters being hunted and killed for sport. As is often the case, Hollywood fantasizes about violence against conservatives, Christians, gun owners and Trump supporters. Those twisted, violent fantasies are then captured in film scripts that get pushed into mainstream culture. The message from the Left goes something like, “It’s okay to kill conservatives, because their words are a form of violence against the rest of us.” That’s the twisted logic now being pushed everywhere, including across many of America’s universities.

Here’s a screen shot from “The Hunt”:

And then there’s Kathy Griffin, whose depicted of extreme violence against a sitting U.S. President have made her a hero among deranged Leftists. When Griffin held up a bloodied, decapitated (mock) head of President Trump, she was virtue signaling to the entire country that, “It’s okay to murder Trump, because orange man bad.”

Finally, don’t forget Antifa’s “Border Resistance Tour” posted which depicts the burning of the American flag, mass violence in the streets, civil unrest, the burning of vehicles, dead patriots shot by arrows, a security tower being burned to the ground with arson, illegal aliens bursting through a border wall fence, Molotov cocktails being thrown at border patrol infrastructure, and much more:

These open depictions of violence against President Trump and his supporters are, of course, widely accepted by Democrat politicians, the left-wing media and left-wing activists, none of whom ever seem to denounce such depictions of violence against Trump. Yet if similar depictions had been made against President Obama during his two terms, the left-wing media would have exploded with accusations of “extremism” and “domestic terrorism.”

As usual, when the Left calls for violence, there is no outcry. If anything, there’s a piling on as more anti-Trump ferver is whipped up by the anti-Trump media such as CNN, now exposed as Jeff Zucker’s personal propaganda attack rag that has but one purpose: To eliminate Trump from power (and maybe just kill him in the process).

Jussie Smollett times a thousand

All this points to globalists and puppetmasters indoctrinating the public with mass hatred and anger in preparation for an engineered event. This event must be so gruesome, so violent and so emotionally charged that it will cause Leftists to spontaneously combust into mass violence against conservatives and Trump supporters.

In effect, globalists are planning a left-wing 9/11-scale event that will set off Leftists and provide CNN and the fake news media a narrative of blame against Trump and his supporters.

Think Jussie Smollett times a thousand. With Leftists and globalists, it’s always about staging mass killings to blame their political opponents.

Charlottesville 2.0.

Here’s what we believe is coming:

The staging of a “patriot” slaughter of Antifa protesters

After careful analysis of all the possible false flag events, we’ve concluded that the event with the most emotional energy that would unleash mass left-wing violence against Trump supporters and conservatives would be a staged “patriot” mass slaughter of Antifa protesters.

The “patriots” doing the shooting, of course, will all be actors augmented by the same deep state shooters who are routinely run by the FBI to carry out mass shootings like the El Paso Wal-Mart event, which was all about bringing gun control to Texas.

The FBI, as we have exhaustively documented with the help of the New York Times and the Kansas City Star, is the single most prolific terrorism engineering organization in America, and its operatives have taken part in literally thousands of planned terrorism events that have been staged to ensnare homeless people, drug users and others who are targeted by the FBI for staged take downs.

See this important story on FBIcorruption.news: “BOMBSHELL: Mass shooting events follow pattern of “FBI terror plots” documented by the New York Times… agents recruit social media extremists to frame as scapegoats for engineered violence.” From the story, which cites the NYT and the Kansas City Star:

The mass shooting events that have rocked America over the past two days follow the pattern of “FBI terror plots” documented by the New York Times and the Kansas City Star (see sources, below) as being created and carried out by FBI agents. These two shootings were initiated in the hours following the bombshell revelation that the FBI conspired with Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration to destroy Clinton’s email hard drives as a means to eliminate any evidence of Hillary Clinton’s prosecutable crimes.

Former FBI director James Comey is now known to have run multiple criminal schemes to illegally frame Trump administration officials while clearing Obama-era officials as part of a treasonous deep state plot to overthrow the United States of America, defeat President Trump and frame Trump supporters as domestic terrorists.

It now appears abundantly obvious that the FBI is the most prolific terrorist organization in America, and this fact has been confirmed by the New York Times. Under the treasonous command of Barack Obama and James Comey, the FBI was radicalized and weaponized into a treasonous crime syndicate that routinely plotted and carried out acts of terrorism against the United States of America, all while covering up the damning evidence of criminality and treason that should have sent Hillary Clinton to prison.

Even the New York Times accidentally admitted all this. See the New York Times article, Terrorist Plots, Hatched by the F.B.I.

A would-be suicide bomber was intercepted on his way to the Capitol; a scheme to bomb synagogues and shoot Stinger missiles at military aircraft was developed by men in Newburgh, N.Y.; and a fanciful idea to fly explosive-laden model planes into the Pentagon and the Capitol was hatched in Massachusetts.

But all these dramas were facilitated by the F.B.I., whose undercover agents and informers posed as terrorists offering a dummy missile, fake C-4 explosives, a disarmed suicide vest and rudimentary training. Suspects naïvely played their parts until they were arrested.

“There has been a clear effort to manufacture plots.”

In case you have trouble believing that the New York Times reported on the FBI running terror plots, across the United States, here’s a screen shot of their article, linked above:

It’s also the Kansas City Star, too. Although they modified their article since we began covering their reporting, it’s still worth reading this:

The Kansas City Star: FBI undercover stings foil terrorist plots — but often plots of the agency’s own making.

“What I get concerned about is where the plot is being hatched by the FBI,” said Michael German, a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and former FBI agent. “There has been a clear effort to manufacture plots.”

Of 126 Islamic State-related cases prosecuted by federal authorities across the country since 2014, nearly two-thirds involved undercover agents or informants, according to the Center on National Security at the Fordham University School of Law in New York.

Here’s my detailed analysis of the FBI’s terror plots and how the FBI is actively plotting to take down President Trump by conspiring with deep state traitors such as James Comey, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan and Andrew McCabe:

How the FBI, CNN, deep state operatives, George Soros and Antifa terrorists will stage a mass slaughter of Antifa’s own people

Here’s how all this is likely to be rolled out, step by step:

1) A very large number of Antifa “protesters” will be summoned to a public event such as a Trump campaign rally.

2) A group of high-level Antifa terrorists and FBI terrorist operatives will dress up in MAGA hats and patriotic-looking garb (American flags, Trump bumper stickers, etc.).

3) They will be extremely well armed with AR-15s, many of which will have been “homemade” guns manufactured from 80% lowers, likely using either 3D printers or Ghost Gunner machines. Some will also be wearing ballistic vests. (Remember, all the gear is being chosen to be demonized by the media after the slaughter.)

4) CNN cameras will be pre-positioned to capture the planned bloodshed from multiple angles in order to maximize the psychological terrorism that will be inflicted upon the American people after the event unfolds.

5) A small number of scapegoats will be recruited by the FBI, and they will be hard-core Trump supporters, readers of InfoWars.com and likely members of the NRA. These individuals will be told that they are joining a secret Trump protection effort that will protect the President from Antifa violence. Alex Jones publicly predicted this exact scenario in a recent InfoWars broadcast, by the way.

6) The FBI will use its deep state intelligence capabilities to augment a pro-Trump back story on social media, tied to the scapegoats. This will be used after the attack to call for more censorship of conservatives online. (Remember, everything is being “packaged” to blame the correct political opponents and strip away rights from law-abiding Americans who support Trump.)

7) At the event, the scapegoats will be unleashed along with highly trained shooters and deep state operatives to open fire on a group of Antifa supporters. The attack will feature rapid gunfire, many AR-15 rifles, multiple high-capacity magazines (which the rest of us just call “standard capacity,” by the way) and plenty of bloodshed. CNN’s cameras will capture everything from multiple angles, seemingly by coincidence. Just like the Roger Stone raid, for example.

8) Federal agents will magically manage to shoot and kill only the patriot scapegoats, who of course have been recruited for exactly this purpose. All the real shooters will get away, but the scapegoats will be either killed and left at the scene or captured and then drugged into oblivion so they can never testify (same pattern as the Aurora, Colorado Batman theater shooting, remember? Every heard from that guy? Nope…)

9) Bonus item (from the point of view of the Left): A left-wing journalist gets caught in the crossfire (actually taken out by an FBI sniper) so that the Left can claim Trump supporters are trying to “murder journalists.”

10) With the mass slaughter of Antifa protesters complete, here’s the narrative the media will roll out:

– Trump is evil and it’s all his fault.

– Antifa protesters are peaceful victims of Trump-inspired violence.

– All Trump supporters are violent gun nuts who carry out mass murder.

– All guns are bad, but especially the homemade AR-15 that was found at the scene, which was made from an 80% lower that was milled out with a Ghost Gunner machine. What an amazing coincidence!

– Civilians should never be allowed to own or purchase ballistic vests, because the “patriot” shooter was wearing one.

– All journalists must be protected from Trump and his supporters so that courageous journalists on CNN can continue to “resist” tyranny and the Trump regime.

– Ammunition is bad, since ammunition was used to carry out the murders. Look for California-style ammo restrictions to go nationwide.

– MAGA hats are terrorist symbols, and anyone who wears a MAGA hat is a terrorist and should be violently attacked on sight, and it’s okay to do so.

– The only way to save America from violent Trump supporters is to have a nationwide uprising of “peaceful, tolerant” Leftists (who will of course proceed to carry out their own mass murder, arson, bombings, looting, etc., all in the name of “tolerance.”)

And there you have it. Tomorrow’s news today, as InfoWars advertises.

It has all the elements the Left wants to explode into mass consciousness: Anti-Trump hatred, gun control, CNN playing the victim, home made gun parts, censorship of conservatives and much more. All wrapped up into a nice, tidy bow of bulls##t, courtesy of the FBI, CNN and the same deep state that has been running these staged events throughout U.S. history, including the deep state assassination of JFK, MLK and RFG, plus Waco, Oklahoma City, Ruby Ridge and 9/11.

They’re not even close to being done pulling false flags to get what they want, by the way. As Gabbard accurately says, Hillary Clinton and these deep staters now represent the “rot” of the Democrat power establishment, and there’s no one they won’t kill to continue their lust for power and criminal profit schemes that siphon public money into their own corrupt pockets.

There’s a slaughter coming. When it happens, it will be 100% staged. Hence the need for Big Tech to censor all conservatives before “the big one” is unleashed. They must control the narrative and silence all dissenting views or independent analysis.

Where to find the truth when it all comes down

Now, more than ever, you need to know the websites where you’ll find independent, accurate news analysis, videos and free speech. Some of those sites are:

VIDEO SITES: Brighteon.com and Banned.video are both independently-run video platforms where the truth about false flag operations is routinely exposed. You can post your own videos on Brighteon.com right now. Lisa Haven’s channel is especially popular there.

NEWS aggregation sites: Read Censored.news, SteveQuayle.com or TheLibertyMill.com for news aggregation. (Censored.news now spiders SHTFplan.com, AllNewsPipeline, InfoWars, PJ Media, The Epoch Times and dozens of other sites.)

INDY MEDIA news sites that must be checked daily include TheGatewayPundit.com, InfoWars.com, TheEpochTimes.com, NewsTarget.com, TheCommonSenseShow.com and many more. (Apologies to all, since this is not a comprehensive list.)

Stay informed, and understand these simple, powerful truths:

– The mainstream media is dead. There is no “journalism” at CNN, the NYT or The Washington Post. They are all, without exception, propaganda rags working for the CIA.

– The tech giants are openly engaged in treason to overthrow America and rig the 2020 election. It’s time for Trump to arrest the CEOs of the biggest tech giants, seize their domain names and shut them down until they agree to stop censoring conservatives.

– The deep state is desperate, knowing they are about to be exposed by Durham, Barr and the DOJ efforts. There’s nothing they won’t try, including the possible use of dirty bombs or “area weapons” such as biological or chemical weapons.

– This is all being run by the CIA, which specialized in overthrowing nations and carrying out political coups. Only now, they’re doing it to America.

As Paul Craig Roberts recently said in a video interview:

There will be a big crash before the election, and people will blame Trump. That’s about how smart Americans are. Now, there is one constraint for the Fed doing that because the Fed is a tool of the New York banks. If they crash the economy, they are going to crash those New York banks. That’s the only restraint on the elites. That’s their ultimate nuke. If they can’t get him out, they will say, okay, we are going to bring down the economy and too bad for the New York Banks, or they will find some special way to bail them out while everything else goes: the pension funds, the hedge funds, the mutual funds. They will wipe us out in order to get rid of Trump.

Get ready, folks. This may be the end of America if we don’t stand up against these FBI terrorists, deep state traitors and globalist puppetmasters.

Never initiate violence, but be ready to stop it.

And never, ever believe a single damn thing reported by the media. They do nothing but lie.