Alert: Dems Introduce Bill To Ban Semi-Automatic Firearms

Image Credits: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

House Democrats have introduced a bill banning semi-automatic firearms in the wake of the Parkland shooting that left 17 dead two weeks ago.

Rep. David Cicilline, (D-R.I.), announced Monday he is introducing the Assault Weapons Ban of 2018. Over 150 Democrats have signed on in support of the legislation, according to Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL).

“Today I joined @RepCicilline and 150+ of my colleagues to introduce the assault weapons ban. It’s time for Congress to listen to the will of a majority of Americans and pass sensible legislation to get these weapons of war off our streets. #NeverAgain #MSDStrong,” Deutch tweeted.

The legislation would make it “unlawful for a person to import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess, in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, a semiautomatic assault weapon.”

The bill also lists over 205 different kinds of rifles and handguns that would be banned, including the AR-15 and AK-47.

Given that semi-automatic rifles and handguns comprise the vast majority of firearms and are by far the most popular type, the legislation reveals the Democrats’ true goal — to virtually end the Second Amendment.

“In addition to rifles, this bill would ban virtually every self-defense handgun sold in the U.S. – but the anti-gunners swear they aren’t trying to ban guns…” the NRA tweeted on Tuesday.

The mainstream media has been calling for an outright repeal of the Second Amendment since the shooting, including The New York Times, MSNBC, and NPR.

However, President Trump has indicated that he would veto such a bill.

“He campaigned for president and was opposed to the assault weapons ban, and his position hasn’t changed on that,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said last week.

“What we are looking for are solutions that don’t ban a class of firearms for all individuals but ban all weapons for certain individuals who are identified as threats to public safety.”

Trump also said Democrats are just playing politics, as they weren’t able to pass any kind of gun control legislation when they had majorities in the House and Senate during Obama’s term.

“Just like they don’t want to solve the DACA problem, why didn’t the Democrats pass gun control legislation when they had both the House & Senate during the Obama Administration. Because they didn’t want to, and now they just talk!” he tweeted last week.

Read the Democrat bill below:


Related Articles

Censorship Drive Aimed At 2018 Elections

Censorship Drive Aimed At 2018 Elections

Government
Comments
Sessions: DOJ Set to Ban Bump Stocks

Sessions: DOJ Set to Ban Bump Stocks

Government
Comments

Bernie Sanders’s son launches congressional bid in New Hampshire

Government
Comments

Coinbase Turns Over Data of 13,000 Customers To IRS

Government
Comments

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Over ‘Dreamers’

Government
Comments

Comments