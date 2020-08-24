Alert: Infowars Launches New Election Countdown Special Broadcasts!

The run-up to the 2020 election is heating up, and the leftist mainstream media is doing everything in its power to derail and demonize the Trump campaign and America.
In a time when it’s crucial for the people to have a voice, Alex Jones and Infowars are launching a host of new shows leading up to the election.
Our three main shows will continue to air in their original time slots:
David Knight Show: 8AM – 11AM CT
Alex Jones Show: 11AM – 3PM CT
War Room: 3PM – 6PM CT
**We’re adding new nightly broadcasts and two new weekend shows, on top of the weekly Sunday broadcast of the Alex Jones Show, 4PM – 6PM CT.**
Weeknights, Monday – Friday: 7PM – 9PM CT
Saturday: 2PM – 4PM CT
Sunday: 6PM – 8PM CT
As always, you can catch the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.
Spread the word so others can also know to tune in!
