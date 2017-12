The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have identified Trojan malware variants—referred to as BANKSHOT—used by the North Korean government.

The U.S. Government refers to malicious cyber activity by the North Korean government as HIDDEN COBRA.

US-CERT encourages users and administrators to review Malware Analysis Report (MAR) 10135536-B and the US-CERT page on HIDDEN COBRA – North Korean Malicious Cyber Activity for more information.

