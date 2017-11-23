Alex Jones Alone on Thanksgiving

Alex Jones delivers a special Thanksgiving message to all the haters and all the lovers of liberty out there.
https://twitter.com/RealAlexJones/status/933879343394238464
From my family to yours hope you're having a wonderful Thanksgiving. I'm very thankful for all of you! pic.twitter.com/1oI0j9V67b
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 23, 2017
Why do leftist hate Thanksgiving and family’s so much? https://t.co/DD8db3MWhZ
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 23, 2017
From my family to yours I️ want to wish you a fantastic thanksgiving! I️ also want all our wonderful supporters to know how thankful we are for you!! The globalist hate our prosperity and our will! Humanity is winning! pic.twitter.com/b5JB8HEDK4
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 23, 2017
Happy Thanksgiving to all lovers of liberty and lovers of the west! https://t.co/qKeJF4Okq7
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 23, 2017