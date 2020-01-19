Alex Jones and Kaitlin Bennett Crash the Women's March

Alex Jones and Kaitlin Bennett descended upon the Women’s March in Washington DC this weekend to expose the hypocrisy of the left. The two were shouted and cursed at by tolerant feminists.

These transphobes at the #WomensMarch shamed Alexandra Jones and I for being proud women of color that identify as goldfish pic.twitter.com/DbJPxZcah2 — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) January 19, 2020

