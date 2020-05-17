Alex Jones Asks: Is It Time to Get Off The Trump Train?

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Trump said he plans to mobilize the military to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the American population. Alex Jones issues this emergency message to Trump, urging him to reverse his actions on mobilizing the military to vaccinate America, and clarify what exactly his position is on forced inoculations and the systematic censorship of doctors trying to get to the bottom of the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Jones further breaks down this critical situation about Trump in this powerful video below:

