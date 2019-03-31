Alex Jones Bull Horns Beto Austin Rally and Leftists Attack

Alex Jones bull horns Beto O’Rourke over his far-left policies at his rally in Austin, Texas, on Saturday and leftists go absolutely crazy.

RELATED: INFOWARS REPORTS FROM BETO FOR AMERICA RALLY IN AUSTIN TEXAS

Alex Jones breaks down how officials at Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, have released statements to mainstream media outlets suggesting that his account may be banned for anti-semitic comments. These comments were not made by Alex Jones, but were in fact made by other Instagram users and primarily consist of slurs that paint Alex Jones’ Infowars as being part of and protecting some sort of Jewish conspiracy theory as a “shill” simply because he believes in Israel’s right to exist.