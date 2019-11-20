Alex Jones Bullhorns Trump from Battle Tank During Austin Visit to Apple HQ

Infowars radio host Alex Jones arrived in his trusty freedom tank at the Apple headquarters in Austin ahead of Donald Trump’s visit, defending the president against the Democrat impeachment witch hunt.

Alex Jones has made an appearance, riding on top of what looked like an Armored Personel Carrier. — Mike Prosser (@colmmcsky) November 20, 2019

President Trump is set to tour the Apple factory with CEO Tim Cook Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the company’s new domestic production expansion sites.

Alex Jones, riding in an armored vehicle, is protesting Apple in front of the factory here in Austin where President Trump will soon arrive. pic.twitter.com/o8ud5LoqiF — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) November 20, 2019

“Good God, it’s Alex jones,” exclaimed one surprised Austin protester on Twitter.

Good God it’s Alex Jones 🤮 pic.twitter.com/UfPYN0eWiS — jenbourgoyne (@jenbourgoyne) November 20, 2019

Jones used his bullhorn atop an armored personal carrier to criticize the Apple company over its inhumane sweatshop iPhone factories in China, yelling, “Apple is evil!”

“The Communist Chinese are censoring their people! President Trump should confront Tim Cook,” Jones yelled. “The left supports Communist China and their censorship! The left are authoritarian criminals who love Communist China!”

Watch a livestream of Jones protest below!

Armored Vehicle Confronts Trump InAustin https://t.co/Y49ZrKqR3Z — DerpState (@DerpState3) November 20, 2019 Texans Confronts Trump To His Face In Austin Demand Action Against Web Censorship https://t.co/y0hZUHBdpQ — DerpState (@DerpState3) November 20, 2019

