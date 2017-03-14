Alex Jones challenges Alex Baldwin to a bareknuckle boxing match with a million dollar donation going to the charity of Baldwin’s choice.

Alex Jones Issues Public Apology To Alec Baldwin

Distraught from the recent MSM attacks which culminated in a metaphysical drumming from an Alec Baldwin led SNL skit, Alex Jones took to the airwaves and web tubes to challeng the oldest Baldwin brother to a charity boxing tournament.

Later Alex realized he was wrong to challenge the weaponized artistic virtual signaling spewing from the ratings diminished (unless it’s a show about Trump) SNL and issued this public apology to Alex Baldwin.


