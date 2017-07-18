Alex Jones Challenges the Internet to Remix His Videos

Notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars.com has a challenge for the internet: He wants people to remix his videos, even if they don’t agree with his point of view. Jones posed the challenge in reaction to a recent mashup from Turner-owned Super Deluxe.

Super Deluxe posted its latest video on Jones video at the end of last week online, complete with the tag line “this is what Alex Jones’ rants would sound like as a Bon Iver song” The video features some choice lines from various of Jones’ shows, including gems like “literal vampire potbelly hobgoblins are hobbling around, coming after us.”

But earlier this week, the unexpected happened — and Jones fully endorsed the mashup, reposting it as part of one of his own videos, and praising it wholeheartedly: “Out if the thousands and thousands of pieces of (mashup) art I have seen emerged the past few years, this one is undoubtedly the best.”

