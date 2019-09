Alex Jones joined rapper T.I. on his hit podcast ExpediTIously to discuss everything from Donald Trump and racism to black genocide and the Tuskegee Experiments.

Check out an 18-minute segment of the interview, set to be released Thursday on Apple Podcasts and PodcastOne!

Listen to the podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/alex-jones-con-spiracy/id1477898952?i=1000451380881