Alex Jones: Globalists Will Kill Trump If Unable To Remove From Office

Alex Jones has warned the criminal indictment unsealed against former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn is part of the globalist plot to potentially kill President Trump and start a civil war.

“If we allow the evil people that hijack this country, the globalists, to remove Trump with all this fraud, and if we buy into the hype … if they’re able to do that, it will cause a massive civil war in this country. Economic, physical, there’ll be all sorts of permutations of it, and it will absolutely have this country descend into a nightmare,” Jones told listeners on Friday.

“I don’t think they’re going to be able to remove Trump with all of this made-up Russia stuff, but they’re clearly going to go to their next plan to kill him, and they’ve been warming that up. And I don’t even like the different scenarios that are there of what we’re going to have to do to counter-strike against this,” he said moments later.

“I’m going to tell every one of you globalists and your minions: You’re going to be held accountable, and if you don’t have the fear of God, you better have the fear of man. Or you better start reading some history books, because let me tell you something right now: You kill our elected Julius Caesar when he’s delivered victory after victory like it’s messianic in just 11 months; you kill, or you remove this president illegally with all your crap with your dying media propping it up in the face of all of the evidence because you’ve got some unconstitutional, mad dog, rogue government snake out of the swamp, your swamp team; you pull that, you’ve signed your own warrant. Know that.”

Let it be known here in front of God, country, and the world that you are on a collision course with destruction. There’s no way you win this. There’s no way,” Jones added.