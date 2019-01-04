Alex Jones Has Been Found In A New Tin Foil Hat

Owen Shroyer is joined by a tin foil hat-wearing Alex Jones in this War Room segment.


Related Articles

Enemies In The Halls Of Power

Enemies In The Halls Of Power

Special Reports
Comments
VIDEO: Watch Google’s Sundar Pichai Commit Perjury

VIDEO: Watch Google’s Sundar Pichai Commit Perjury

Special Reports
Comments

Desmond Is A Victim: Liberals Celebrate Child Abuse Of 11-Year-Old Boy

Special Reports
Comments

Compilation: Nancy Pelosi’s Most Embarrassing Moments In Congress

Special Reports
Comments

Communism Comes To America: The “New Green Deal” Text Revealed

Special Reports
Comments

Comments