Alex Jones: Trump’s Betrayal Of Americans’ Rights Heartbreaking!

Many in the Trump base are growing restless with the president’s inaction on everything from border security to big tech censorship. Alex Jones sends a message to the president and offers solutions directly — but Trump needs to act now!

Infowars version with live comments:

Watch Alex Jones Heartbroken Over Trump’s Betrayal Of The American People from infowars_LIVE on www.twitch.tv


Related Articles

Alleged College Admissions Mastermind Used Two Schemes to Get Kids Into Schools

Alleged College Admissions Mastermind Used Two Schemes to Get Kids Into Schools

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Thanks Pelosi For 'No-Impeachment' Stance, But Notes "Minor Fact That I Never Did Anything Wrong"

Trump Thanks Pelosi For ‘No-Impeachment’ Stance, But Notes “Minor Fact That I Never Did Anything Wrong”

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Questions Legality Of Media Matters’ Political Behavior As Nonprofit

U.S. News
comments

Guaido invites Ocasio-Cortez to Venezuela to witness socialism in action

U.S. News
comments

Trump Plan to Fight Big Tech Censorship: ‘You Fight It By Just Being Good. You Got to Be Really Good’

U.S. News
comments

Comments