Alex Jones Hijacks Pokemon-Detective Pikachu Trailer

After a trailer for the new live-action Pokémon movie was met with disappointment, a YouTuber took it upon himself to save the preview with the help of none other than Infowars founder Alex Jones.

If Detective Pikachu was voiced by Alex Jones pic.twitter.com/SIDqAhecOk — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) November 13, 2018

On Wednesday, meme wizard Dolan Dark posted “If Detective Pikachu was voiced by Alex Jones,” overriding the filmmakers’ ill-conceived decision to cast Ryan Reynolds as the voice actor portraying the series’ recognizable yellow character, Pikachu.

“You probably thought you lived in a world where InfoWars would never cross over with Pokemon,” an astonished editor at Mashable writes. “Think again.”

The Pokemon trailer is “now 100 percent better,” Gizmodo reports.