Alex Jones Hijacks Pokemon-Detective Pikachu Trailer

After a trailer for the new live-action Pokémon movie was met with disappointment, a YouTuber took it upon himself to save the preview with the help of none other than Infowars founder Alex Jones.

On Wednesday, meme wizard Dolan Dark posted “If Detective Pikachu was voiced by Alex Jones,” overriding the filmmakers’ ill-conceived decision to cast Ryan Reynolds as the voice actor portraying the series’ recognizable yellow character, Pikachu.

“You probably thought you lived in a world where InfoWars would never cross over with Pokemon,” an astonished editor at Mashable writes. “Think again.”

The Pokemon trailer is “now 100 percent better,” Gizmodo reports.

