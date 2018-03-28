President Trump called out anti-gun Democrats on Twitter Wednesday.

THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

In world news, China claims North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is prepared to denuclearize which, may be a good sign for President Trump’s upcoming meeting with the dictator.

Also, a Cambridge Analytica whistleblower has revealed information Infowars has covered for years. The whistleblower told British MPs how Facebook listens to users in order to better target them with ads.