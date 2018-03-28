President Trump called out anti-gun Democrats on Twitter Wednesday.

In world news, China claims North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is prepared to denuclearize which, may be a good sign for President Trump’s upcoming meeting with the dictator.

Also, a Cambridge Analytica whistleblower has revealed information Infowars has covered for years. The whistleblower told British MPs how Facebook listens to users in order to better target them with ads.


Related Articles

The War On Our Border, Ignored By 'Defense' Dept

The War On Our Border, Ignored By ‘Defense’ Dept

U.S. News
Comments
Extreme Vetting: State Dept. to Demand Tourists’ Social Media History

Extreme Vetting: State Dept. to Demand Tourists’ Social Media History

U.S. News
Comments

ICE will Detain Pregnant Women, Ending Previous Policy

U.S. News
Comments

Hundreds of Sheriffs Demand Congress Build the Wall, Crack Down on Illegal Immigration

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Admits Dems’ Lead in 2018 Midterm Election Polls Evaporating

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments