Alex Jones Implores NBC Not To Air Interview With ‘Liar’ Megyn Kelly, JP Morgan Pulls Ads

Note from Alex Jones: “This article gets it 110 percent right.”

JP Morgan has pulled advertisements from NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, after the network uploaded a teaser of an upcoming interview with Infowars host Alex Jones scheduled to run on Father’s Day. The segment features Jones defending his position that there are enough inconsistencies with the official story of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary to warrant further investigation.

Kelly’s interview comes on the heels of recent attacks on alternative news – including Mike Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, and most recently the Gateway Pundit.

Jones hits back

In response to the promo video, Jones said that Megyn Kelly had lied to him about the purpose of the interview.

They were here from 9:30 in the morning to almost 11 at night. And Megyn Kelly lied to me several weeks before she came here, and she said that the interview was not going to be about Sandy Hook and the mass shooting there, and it was not going to be about pizzagate – these other issues that the media always obsesses on and misrepresents what I’ve said and what I’ve done. She said, “oh, we might mention those but it’s really just a profile on you.”

The Infowars host then remembered all the strange and ‘lawyery’ questions Kelly asked throughout the interview…

She’s a lawyer. It was a total cross-examination… And when I said that I believe children died at Sandy Hook, as I’ve said for years, she kept coming back with answers saying “you believe nobody died! You believe Anderson Cooper was involved!” and I said “NO! My listeners questioned it, I had debates with both sides, and I played devil’s advocate.”

Then Jones says ‘it all clicked today’ – that all of the Sandy Hook questions Megyn Kelly had been asking, along with questions about fatherhood, made Alex suspect that ‘Lawyer’ Megyn is crafting an emotional hit piece in advance of the interview’s airing on Father’s Day. This led Alex to implore NBC to shelf the interview.

I agree with the families of the victims of Sandy hook – the Alex Jones profile interview with Megyn Kelly does not need to air. It needs to be shelved. And it needs to not be aired on Father’s Day. It’s not appropriate, and it misrepresents what I said, and I told them that I had a final statement last year.

Jones remains skeptical about Sandy Hook

In a 20 minute ‘Final Statement on Sandy Hook’ in November of 2016, Jones lays out his evidence which he says calls into question the official report in the Sandy Hook massacre.

“All I know is the official story on Sandy Hook has more holes in it than Swiss cheese.” -Alex Jones

Among his questions:

Why does the Sandy Hook elementary school website have zero traffic for four years?

Why were there several reports of other shooters dressed in camouflage who fled into the woods – one of whom police allegedly detained?

Why were port-o-potties, sandwiches, fruit, drinks, and chips bought and set up for people at the crime scene to eat inside the school?

Sandy Hook father Robbie Parker ‘getting into character‘

Why didn’t they let paramedics and EMTs into the building after 27 children were declared dead in 8 minutes?

Why was Adam Lanza’s home burned down by the bank?

In closing, Jones says:

My heart goes out to all parents that have lost children. And so, if children were lost in Sandy Hook, my heart goes out to each and everyone of those parents, and the people that say they’re parents that I see on the news. -Alex Jones

More repercussions for Kelly

In addition to JP Morgan pulling it’s advertising, an anti-2nd amendment group has disinvited Kelly to a June 14th event she was scheduled to emcee over the Jones interview.

This decision was spurred by NBC’s planned broadcast of Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who believes the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT, was a hoax. –Sandy Hook Promise

Don’t panic folks, I’m sure this is all part of the show…