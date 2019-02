In this unprecedented, satirical interview, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan hash it out live on the airwaves with their words rather than fists or sneaky snake maneuvres.

Jones has been exposing Rogan since Joe interviewed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and failed to address the censorship issue that allows Joe’s podcast to thrive while competitors are shut down left and right among other issues.

Watch the tense showdown below:

Brighteon version: