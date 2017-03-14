Distraught from the recent MSM attacks which culminated in a metaphysical drumming from an Alec Baldwin led SNL skit, Alex Jones took to the airwaves and web tubes and challenged the oldest Baldwin brother to a charity boxing tournament.

Later Alex realized he was wrong to challenge the weaponized artistic virtual signaling spewing from the ratings diminished (unless it’s a show about Trump) SNL and issued this public apology to Alex Baldwin.

Alex Jones Challenges Alec Baldwin To Boxing Match

Homeland Jake Weber Has Stolen Alex Jones’ Identity


