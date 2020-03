Alex Jones was arrested on March 10th, 2020 for DWI even though he blew many times and was under the Texas legal limit for intoxication.

Alex Jones shows the breathalyzer paperwork on-air that proves he was under the legal limit for blood alcohol content needed to charge him with a DWI after being arrested.

