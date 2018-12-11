Watch Live: Google CEO Runs From Alex Jones!

Image Credits: twitter, HPERROQUIN.

Watch Alex Jones and Roger Stone invade the swamp and call out the tech elite who are engaging in a coordinated censorship attack against pro-American, anti-globalist media outlets.

Watch Google CEO Sundar Pichai run from Alex Jones, who follows him down the hall shouting, “Google is Evil!”

Stream 2:


