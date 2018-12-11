Watch Live: Google CEO Runs From Alex Jones!

Watch Alex Jones and Roger Stone invade the swamp and call out the tech elite who are engaging in a coordinated censorship attack against pro-American, anti-globalist media outlets.

Alex Jones Storms The House to Confront Google https://t.co/as20sym9XG — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) December 11, 2018

Watch Google CEO Sundar Pichai run from Alex Jones, who follows him down the hall shouting, “Google is Evil!”

Google CEO runs from Alex Jones#GoogleIsEvil pic.twitter.com/HQa5NDezUl — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 11, 2018

Stream 2:



Google Treason Hearings https://t.co/f2XRqpZoxb — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 11, 2018

tfw you get out of your Uber to attend the Google hearing at the exact same time as Alex Jones and Roger Stone. Jones lauded the “perfect” time of my Uber arriving just behind his. pic.twitter.com/Jii0WLRmTZ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 11, 2018

.@Google CEO Sundar Pichai is in the building but not without an interjection by Alex Jones of Infowars fame. #GoogleHearing pic.twitter.com/DzHSne6zCU — Megan Pratz (@meganpratz) December 11, 2018