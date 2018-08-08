Alex Jones' Message to Jack Dorsey Concerning The Purge

Image Credits: Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times.

Jones discusses Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s decision to stand against the leftist censorship mob defaming and de-platforming Infowars.com.

On Tuesday, Dorsey explained Infowars hadn’t been banned because we haven’t violated Twitter’s rules, but he left the door open for a future expulsion.

Watch: Alex Jones’ Official Statement On Internet Purge

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Ingraham Defends Infowars: 'Coordinated' Purge of Sources 'We Trust and Like'

Ingraham Defends Infowars: ‘Coordinated’ Purge of Sources ‘We Trust and Like’

U.S. News
Comments
The Attack On Infowars is Deep State Cyber Warfare

The Attack On Infowars is Deep State Cyber Warfare

U.S. News
Comments

Index on Censorship Slams Big Tech Banning of Infowars

U.S. News
Comments

Former Obama Official Demands Twitter Ban Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments

Facebook: Farrakhan’s Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories Don’t Violate ‘Hate Speech’ Rules

U.S. News
Comments

Comments