Alex Jones' Message to Jack Dorsey Concerning The Purge

Jones discusses Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s decision to stand against the leftist censorship mob defaming and de-platforming Infowars.com.

On Tuesday, Dorsey explained Infowars hadn’t been banned because we haven’t violated Twitter’s rules, but he left the door open for a future expulsion.

We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday. We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Truth is we’ve been terrible at explaining our decisions in the past. We’re fixing that. We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

If we succumb and simply react to outside pressure, rather than straightforward principles we enforce (and evolve) impartially regardless of political viewpoints, we become a service that’s constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction. That’s not us. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Accounts like Jones' can often sensationalize issues and spread unsubstantiated rumors, so it’s critical journalists document, validate, and refute such information directly so people can form their own opinions. This is what serves the public conversation best. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

One of the most important constituencies we serve is our journalist population. Has been since day 1. We don’t mean to shift the work here. We must build tools to help (and need to work together to do that). We can’t be a useful service without the integrity journalists bring. https://t.co/sARY4SgsHt — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Relying on algorithms alone will not work. Not today, not tomorrow. And we know providing broader reach isn’t enough. We need to figure out how to help with economic incentives too. We’re behind on that, but thinking deeply about it. Open to great and scalable ideas. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

