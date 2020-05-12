Alex Jones Mimics Bill Gates in Latest Stunt

Infowars radio host Alex Jones donned a pink sweater to explain how Bill Gates is able to implement his globalist agenda under the guise of appearing benign.

On the Monday, May 11 episode of his eponymous talk show, Jones explained he wore the familiar outfit sported by the Microsoft co-founder as a way to expose Gates’ efforts to bring about a mandatory global vaccine.

Describing how Gates wears the sweater to appear innocent and gain the public trust, Jones said it is a known tactic used by the likes of Warren Buffett, who likes to be seen eating ice cream in public – but pointed out it’s no different than if Hitler wore a pink sweater.

