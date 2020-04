If 5G radiation is so safe, then why are the Internet censors silencing anyone questioning the health effects of 5G? If 5G critics are wrong, then why not have a debate over it instead of suppresion?

Also watch below Brian Rose’s explosive interview with David Icke which was suppressed after Icke brought up his concerns over 5G:

