Alex Jones Predicted It: Trump Set To Go After Deep State Cronies

Over the weekend, Alex Jones exclusively predicted that President Trump was gearing up to go after Deep State cronies who covered up for Hillary Clinton and used the FISA process to spy on the Trump campaign and target Trump officials.

A few days later, Trump retweeted an image of Barack Obama’s cronies, including the Clintons, John Podesta, James Comey, James Clapper, Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder and Huma Abedin behind bars in prison, suggesting he may be poised to indict some of them in the near future.

Once again, Infowars brings you tomorrow’s news — today.