Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Alex Jones Punches Trump!
“Why should I support the President anymore?”
Alex Jones | Infowars.com -
September 15, 2017
Comments
Alex joins liberals and establishment Republicans on the anti-Trump bandwagon.
Related Articles
Antifa Leader/Professor: It’s a Privilege to Teach Future Dead Cops
U.S. News
Comments
Protesters Pour into St Louis Streets after Murder Acquittal for Ex-cop
U.S. News
Comments
Leftists More Outraged Over Trump’s Tweets Than London Terror Attack
U.S. News
Comments
Report: Man Arrested After Threatening To Attack School, ‘Kill All White People’
U.S. News
Comments
Trump Voters Throw MAGA Hats into Twitter Bonfire
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.