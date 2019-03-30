Alex Jones Raids Beto Rally

Alex Jones was booted out of a Beto rally by a mob of leftists in Austin, Texas, on Saturday after trying to observe the event.

The Infowars founder was eventually recognized during the “Beto for America” campaign launch and had no choice but to be escorted out after it was clear the crowd’s growing agitation, insults, and harassment made watching the event impractical.

(start at 1 hour 28 minutes)



Beto O’Shroyer Goes Live From Beto Rally In Austin https://t.co/euiRFNUbCX — Beto O'Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 31, 2019

