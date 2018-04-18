'Alex Jones Rants as an Indie Folk Song' Nominated for Webby Award

The “Alex Jones Rants as an Indie Folk Song” by comedy channel Super Deluxe has been nominated for a Webby Award.

The video, originally released in July of last year, quickly went viral and has since garnered more than 3.2 million views on YouTube.

After weighing in on the viral mashup, Infowars’ Alex Jones launched a highly-popular contest for musicians worldwide to compose their own renditions of the catchy tune.

The Super Deluxe video is nominated under the comedy category for individual shorts or episodes.

The song is up against four other entries including content from The Simpsons and Funny or Die.

Founded in 1996, the Webby is described as “the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet.”

Those interested in voting can click the link below:

https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2018/film-video/general/comedy-individual-short-or-episode

