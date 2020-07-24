Alex Jones Responds To CNN Report on "Trump's Conspiracy Theories"

Alex Jones responds to a special report by CNN host Fareed Zakaria released on Monday, which dove into “Donald Trump’s Conspiracy Theories.”

In the Zakaria hit-piece, CNN directly attacked Alex Jones and claimed President Trump got the idea that illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election from Infowars.

Plugging the report on Twitter, Zakaria wrote, “Trump obviously has a history w/ conspiracy theories, as birtherism launched his political career. But he associates w/ & RTs conspiracy theorists broadly. The QAnon theory has spread remarkably. The recently de-platformed Alex Jones has been a principle news source for Trump.”

Trump obviously has a history w/ conspiracy theories, as birtherism launched his political career. But he associates w/ & RTs conspiracy theorists broadly. The QAnon theory has spread remarkably. The recently de-platformed Alex Jones has been a principle news source for Trump. — Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) July 20, 2020

Watch a segment of Zakaria’s report below:



In the response video, Jones explains the difference between the police state during the Bush and Obama eras and the federal officers President Trump is deploying around the country now.

