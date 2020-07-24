Alex Jones Responds To CNN Report on "Trump's Conspiracy Theories"

Image Credits: A Scanner Darkly / Warner Independent Pictures.

Alex Jones responds to a special report by CNN host Fareed Zakaria released on Monday, which dove into “Donald Trump’s Conspiracy Theories.”

In the Zakaria hit-piece, CNN directly attacked Alex Jones and claimed President Trump got the idea that illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election from Infowars.

Plugging the report on Twitter, Zakaria wrote, “Trump obviously has a history w/ conspiracy theories, as birtherism launched his political career. But he associates w/ & RTs conspiracy theorists broadly. The QAnon theory has spread remarkably. The recently de-platformed Alex Jones has been a principle news source for Trump.”

Watch a segment of Zakaria’s report below:

In the response video, Jones explains the difference between the police state during the Bush and Obama eras and the federal officers President Trump is deploying around the country now.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Over 186,000 Migrants Blocked From Entering US Illegally This Year

Over 186,000 Migrants Blocked From Entering US Illegally This Year

Hot News
Comments
Gunshot To Head, Parkinson's Disease, Deaths In Palm Beach Incorrectly Attributed To COVID-19

Gunshot To Head, Parkinson’s Disease, Deaths In Palm Beach Incorrectly Attributed To COVID-19

Hot News
Comments

Redskins Change Name To “The Washington Football Team” For 2020-2021 Season

Hot News
comments

Terry Crews Stands Up Against BLM, Calls Black Supremacist Rhetoric ‘Unacceptable’

Hot News
comments

Video: Portland Rioters Set Comrade On Fire

Hot News
comments

Comments