Alex Jones Discusses Gavin McInnes Ban, Responds to Zuckerberg Claims

Image Credits: tua ulamac / Flickr.

Jones announces Infowars will redouble its efforts in order to break through the electronic Berlin Wall, as more conservatives continue to get censored.

The New York Times reported Friday Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally made the final decision to ban Infowars.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Popular YouTuber Says Podcast Shut Down for Discussing Alex Jones

Popular YouTuber Says Podcast Shut Down for Discussing Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Slams NFL Players For Kneeling During First Preseason Games

Trump Slams NFL Players For Kneeling During First Preseason Games

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Violent Berkeley Protesters Vandalize City Vehicles, Recruiting Center

U.S. News
comments

California Bill Would Require Women On Corporate Boards

U.S. News
comments

Big Tech Shows “Net Neutrality” Battle Was About Power, Not an “Open Internet”

U.S. News
comments

Comments