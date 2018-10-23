Alex Jones Responds To New Twitter Bans

After hearing that our live feeds were cut, Alex addresses the new twitter bans.

Also: SHOCK VIDEO: Alex Jones Interviews Beto O’Rourke

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

