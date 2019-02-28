Alex Jones Returns To Joe Rogan Podcast - See It Here

Image Credits: Instagram | Eddie Bravo.

Alex Jones returned to the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) on Wednesday for another groundbreaking interview that has already garnered over 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours and is set to break the viewcount record of Jones’ previous JRE appearance.

Watch the epic sit-down below:


Flashback: Be sure to watch their first legendary encounter that broke the internet!


