Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Featured Stories
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
Alex Jones
The David Knight Show
War Room
Special Reports
Infowars Archive
Store
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe to The Banned Show
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Alex Jones Reveals The ULTIMATE Secrets of DMT!
The government is using DMT to talk to aliens!
Infowars.com -
April 26, 2019
Alex Jones, Michael Pollan and Graham Hancock discuss the dangers of DMT with Joe Rogan.
Related Articles
Leftists Again Claim White House is Using a Melania ‘Body Double’
U.S. News
Comments
Gillette Sales Decline Following ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Ad
U.S. News
Comments
Joe Biden To Run On Charlottesville / Smollett Hoax
Newswars Redirect
comments
Rashida Tlaib Says She Was “Afraid” of Americans After 9/11
U.S. News
comments
Lara Trump Blasted for Saying Allowing in Refugees Was “Downfall of Germany”
U.S. News
comments
Comments