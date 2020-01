Armed with a microphone, Alex Jones took to the streets atop the Infowars battle tank in Richmond, Virginia, to rally patriots with a powerful message.

Alex Jones bullhorns in front of the Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia, lighting brushfires in the hearts and minds of all the God-loving patriots who’ve gathered there to defend their rights.

