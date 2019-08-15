Alex Jones & Steven Crowder: Epstein Autopsy Reveals Broken Neck

Alex Jones went on the Louder With Crowder podcast to break down the suspicious death of Jeffrey Epstein and the damning evidence found in the recently released autopsy.

The autopsy shows Epstein’s hyoid bone had been broken, an injury more common in strangling victims than hangings.

Jones details how the pedophile was reported to have been screaming and begging for his life during his final moments.

Jones also talked with Crowder about the recent video of Chris Cuomo threatening to throw a man down a set of stairs after he was called “Fredo,” the traitorous brother from The Godfather trilogy.


