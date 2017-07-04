Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Alex Jones: The Stakes Have Never Been Higher! Powerful 4th of July Message
Alex Jones takes a look back at what the Infowar (meaning all of those who fight the infowar) has accomplished
Infowars.com -
July 4, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
Trump to Focus on Syrian Conflict During Meeting with Putin
U.S. News
Comments
Video: Idiots React to Trump’s Wrestling Tweet
U.S. News
Comments
Keith Olbermann: Trump Should Be Impeached After Tweeting CNN Takedown Video
U.S. News
Comments
Reminder: CNN Sponsored A Trump Assassination Play
U.S. News
Comments
New Jersey Homeland Security Officially Lists Antifa as a Terrorist Organization
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.