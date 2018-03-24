Alex Jones Thinks New Han Solo Posters Evidence Disney Is Pro-Gun Control

Alex Jones is a lot of things – a guy who thinks shooting massacres such as Sandy Hook and the most recent one in Parkland are orchestrated to remove gun rights, that Alexa is an instrument of a NWO panopticon, that the water is turning the frogs gay – and now, it seems, one who is prone to critiquing Star Wars posters.

In a post on his website InfoWars, which also holds articles claiming that weather control is being carried out by the US government, Jones claims that Disney is signalling to audiences that it is pro-gun control by releasing variants of posters from the upcoming Han Solo spinoff movie without Solo’s iconic blaster pistol, the DL-44.

Editor’s note: As if Infowars has to prove Disney is pro-gun control

Read more


Related Articles

Fund THE WALL From Defense Budget

Fund THE WALL From Defense Budget

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: More Americans Than Ever See Media as Enemy of Trump

Poll: More Americans Than Ever See Media as Enemy of Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Texas Teen Beaten, Hot Cooking Oil Poured on her after Refusing Arranged Marriage: Police

U.S. News
Comments

Google Searches For ‘Buy AR-15’ Surge After ‘March For Our Lives’ Rally

U.S. News
Comments

Students Call Jefferson ‘Icon’ Of White Supremacists

U.S. News
Comments

Comments