Alex Jones to Make National Press Club Speech Addressing Lawsuits Against Infowars

Alex Jones is set to give a speech at the National Press Club in Washington DC on April 10 during which he will make a statement on the raft of anti-free speech lawsuits targeting his First Amendment rights.

Numerous lawsuits have been launched on the premise of attracting media attention and defaming Alex Jones and Infowars’ reputation. While many on the left routinely celebrate the lawsuits when they are filed, those same people have been noticeably less vocal when the lawsuits collapse.

Last month, Pepe the Frog cartoon creator Matt Furie sued Infowars for copyright violation despite openly encouraging people in a 2015 interview “profit off of” his creation.

Even the left-wing Daily Beast admitted that the latest lawsuit against Infowars, brought by an individual falsely named as the Parkland shooter, is “a general attack on InfoWars and Alex Jones and their fans” and does not rest on any sound legal basis.

Ken White, a First Amendment litigator at Brown White & Osborn, said the suit was more of a PR stunt and could run afoul of Texas law.

“Texas has a very strong anti-SLAPP law. If InfoWars can frame the lawsuit as being more broadly about the content of its speech in general (or about the speech of third-party commenters, for whom InfoWars is not responsible under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act), the plaintiff faces a real risk of an anti-SLAPP ruling,” said White.

Jones will address the left’s new tactic of trying to bury Infowars under a deluge of lawsuits, which is yet another attempt to shut down free speech and is doomed to fail.

————————————————-

Location and Time:

The National Press Club in Washington, DC

Zenger Room

9:00AM EST / 8:00AM CST

529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor

Washington, DC 20045

202-662-7500

Live streams of the press conference will be available at Infowars.com

To attend the press conference:

Press must RSVP via email to [email protected]

Put Alex Jones Nat. Press Club Speech in the email subject line.

Or, alternatively, text 512-954-5225

You will be sent a QR code that will allow you to enter the National Press Club facility.

Access to this event is limited.

Press must RSVP via email: [email protected]

Put 'Alex Jones Nat. Press Club Speech' in the email subject line. You can also text: 512-954-5225

You will be sent a QR code that will allow you to enter the National Press Club facility. Details: https://t.co/Np6XG02BVK pic.twitter.com/KOFEKd1zYa — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 7, 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.